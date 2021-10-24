Blueface’s Mom and Stepdad Attacked in Violent Home Invasion

Blueface’s parents were the victims of a brutal home invasion. TMZ that the attack occurred at a home owned by the rapper. Reportedly, the intended target was Blueface, per multiple sources close to the ordeal. According to a source, Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, and her husband got into a fight with four men who broke into the Santa Clarita home where they live. The men shattered a back window around midnight to get into the home. They were scared away, though the reason is unknown as to why. Blueface’s mom and stepdad called the police, who took a report of the incident.

At some point, the suspects returned a few hours later. This time around, they managed to get inside the house. When hearing the commotion, Blueface’s stepdad went downstairs to see what was going on. In the process, the stepdad bumped into one of the suspects and a fight ensued. Another intruder joined the fight, pointing an object at the stepdad before striking him in the head with whatever the object was.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blueface’s stepdad suffered a concussion and other injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and required 10 stitches near his left eye. His face was left a bloody mess as a result of the fight.

The four suspects fled the scene immediately after the altercation. Blueface’s family called the police again. A second police report was filed by the couple. The Santa Clarita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. So far, there have been no arrests. Despite the break-in, nothing was taken from the home.

Blueface, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, blew up in the music scene in 2018. His music video for his single “Respect My Cryppin” instantly became a viral meme because of the rapper’s offbeat style. He was quickly signed to Cash Money West, the West Coast branch of Cash Money Records label owned by New Orleans native, Birdman. His most successful single thus far has been 2019’s “Thotiana” featuring Cardi B and YG. The song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. He released his debut studio album, Find the Beat, in 2020.