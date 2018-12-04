Blake Shelton Hosting NBC’s Elvis Presley Tribute Show

Blake Shelton is ready to honor the King, with the singer set to host NBC’s Elvis Presley tribute show in February, with Shelton sharing the news on social media on Monday, Dec. 3.

The special will commemorate Presley’s 1968 television special, which was held 50 years ago on the day Shelton shared his announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“50 years ago, Elvis Presley’s Comeback Special aired on @nbc,” The Voice coach tweeted. “And on February 17, I’ll be hosting a special #ElvisAllStarTribute on the same network to honor The King! See y’all there.”

50 years ago, Elvis Presley’s Comeback Special aired on @nbc . And on February 17, I’ll be hosting a special #ElvisAllStarTribute on the same network to honor The King! See y’all there. pic.twitter.com/EK1DWITnkw — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 3, 2018

The show was filmed over two nights on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 on the Universal lot in Los Angeles, which is the same lot NBC uses to film The Voice.

The first night featured performances by Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and Mac Davis singing their versions of Presley’s classic hits. The second evening featured a performance by Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annies bandmates Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, as well as tributes by Adam Lambert, John Fogerty and Dierks Bentley.

Shelton himself also performed for the broadcast, singing Presley’s “Suspicious Minds,” while Ballerini sang “Always On My Mind,” Mendes performed “Hound Dog” and Malone and Urban teamed up for a tribute of their own.

Many of the artists took the stage dressed in homage to Presley, and one Twitter user who attended the first night of the event wrote that Malone sported “a banana colored diamond encrusted Elvis look alike suit with crystal bedazzled cowboy boots.”

In addition, the special will also include pre-recorded songs from Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran, Yolanda Adams and John Legend.

Performances were filmed in an intimate, in the round setting, with some audience members even sitting on the stage.

Rare interviews and footage of Presley will also be included on the broadcast, which will be be partially hosted by the singer’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughter Riley Keough.

Presley’s original special aired on Dec. 3, 1968 and was the first time the entertainer had performed on NBC since 1961. The special went on to become NBC’s highest-rated program of the season.

The 50th Anniversary of the Elvis Comeback Special will in February 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tara Ziemba