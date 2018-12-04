Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and More to Honor Elvis Presley on TV Special

It’s been 50 years since Elvis Presley‘s 1968 TV special aired, and the iconic entertainer will be honored on the anniversary with a new special featuring a host of the biggest names in music all performing tributes to The King.

The Blast reports that the special was filmed over two days on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 on the Universal lot in Los Angeles, which also happens to be the same lot NBC uses to film The Voice.

Stars performed each night in front of a live studio audience, and night one saw Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and Mac Davis take the stage to offer their versions of Presley’s classic hits.

Shelton performed Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” while Ballerini sang “Always On My Mind,” Mendes performed “Hound Dog” and Malone and Urban teamed up for a tribute of their own.

Many of the artists dressed in homage to Presley, and a Twitter user who attended night one of the event wrote that Malone sported “a banana colored diamond encrusted Elvis look alike suit with crystal bedazzled cowboy boots.”

Since so many people have wondered about @PostMalone singing the Elvis Tribute, I would like to inform you all that he wore a banana colored diamond encrusted Elvis look alike suit with crystal bedazzled cowboy boots. It was amazing. — Olivia Champaign (@oliviachampaign) October 11, 2018

The second night featured a performance by Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annies bandmates Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, as well as tributes by Adam Lambert, John Fogerty and Dierks Bentley.

The special will also include pre-recorded songs from Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran, Yolanda Adams and John Legend.

Performances were filmed in an intimate, in the round setting, with some audience members even sitting on the stage.

Rare interviews and footage of Presley will also be included on the broadcast, which will be be partially hosted by the singer’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughter Riley Keough.

Presley’s original special aired on Dec. 3, 1968 and was the first time the entertainer had performed on NBC since 1961. The special went on to become NBC’s highest-rated program of the season.

The 50th Anniversary of the Elvis Comeback Special will air sometime in 2019.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com