BLACKPINK Member Lisa's Major Business Move, Explained

Blackpink's Lisa recently announced the launch of her own artist management company. On Feb. 8, Lisa publicly announced in a message on her Instagram account that she was establishing a new label, titled LLOUD, along with a new profile photo. In the message, Lisa mentioned what she hoped to achieve with LLOUD, saying: "Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together."

LLOUD's official website describes the label in the following manner: "At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations. Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We're not just pushing boundaries; we're redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music."

All four members of BLACKPINK have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities, which means that YG Entertainment will still manage Lisa's activities as a member of BLACKPINK, but LLOUD will now manage her solo activities.

Lisa also recently made news for making her debut on the small screen. Variety reported on Feb. 12 that the K-pop star is joining the cast of HBO's drama The White Lotus for Season 3. The LLOUD has commented on the report and confirmed that "Lalisa Manobal (Lisa's full name) is set to star in Season 3 of the HBO Original The White Lotus."

First released in 2021, The White Lotus is a drama that depicts the stories that take place over a week at the ultra-luxurious hotel White Lotus. Season 1 was set in Hawaii, and Season 2 was set in Sicily, Italy.

There has been critical acclaim and high ratings for The White Lotus, which was originally intended to be a six-part limited series. As a result of the show's success, HBO renewed it as an anthology series, and a second season premiered on Oct.30, 2022. As of November 2022, the series has been renewed for a third season and will premiere in 2025.

According to Variety, while no official announcement has been made as of yet, the third season of the series will be filmed in Thailand, and Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as Belinda from the first season of the series.

With the upcoming release of this project, Lisa is set to become the third member of Blackpink to make their acting debut. Jisoo made her acting debut in the JTBC drama series Snowdrop in 2021, followed by Jennie, who had a starring role in HBO's The Idol.