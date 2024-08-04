BLACKPINK's Lisa Teases New Song 'braNd neW día'

Blackpink's Lisa is set to excite fans once again with her latest musical offering. The K-pop star recently dropped a tantalizing preview of her upcoming single, "braNd neW día." On August 3, the global superstar caught her followers off guard by unveiling a brief snippet of her forthcoming track. While specifics about the release remain under wraps, the teaser offers an enticing glimpse into Lisa's latest artistic endeavor.

The 13-second clip shared on LLOUD's social media platforms, features a mysterious figure with vibrant pink tresses. This enigmatic character showcases opulent jewelry, including a striking necklace adorned with an oversized star pendant, complemented by star-shaped rings and sharp, pointed nails. A pulsating rhythm fills the background, building anticipation before Lisa's voice emerges, singing the lyric, "Pulling up fresh face, brand new dia."

This isn't the first time Lisa has hinted at this new musical direction. In July, she tantalized fans with the same lyrical snippet, stoking excitement for her impending release. However, an official launch date for the track has yet to be announced.

"Brand neW día" comes after Lisa's June release, "Rockstar," which marked her inaugural single under her newly established record label, LLOUD. Following the success of "Rockstar," Lisa expressed heartfelt gratitude to her devoted fan base, stating, "Thank you for your patience, and I'm really happy to celebrate this together with you all."

Since her 2021 debut, Lisa's solo career has been nothing short of stellar. Her initial singles, "LALISA" and "Money," shattered records and cemented her status as an influential solo artist. In 2023, she further expanded her musical portfolio by collaborating with BIGBANG's Taeyang on the track "Shoong."

However, Lisa's talents aren't confined to the music industry. The multi-faceted artist is set to make her acting debut in the highly anticipated third season of HBO's acclaimed series The White Lotus. Set against the backdrop of Thailand, Lisa's native country, this new chapter in her career has generated significant buzz.

While details about her role remain shrouded in mystery, Lisa (who will be credited under her birth name, Lalisa Manobal) has been actively promoting the show on her social media platforms. She recently shared images of herself donning a cropped blue-and-white t-shirt featuring playful monkey designs and the subtle text "The White Lotus Thailand."

Series creator Mike White has hinted that the upcoming season will offer "a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality." The expanded cast will introduce a diverse array of characters, including "a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi." Lisa will be joining an impressive ensemble that includes Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Scott Glenn, among others.

Lisa's involvement in The White Lotus was officially announced in February, with production reportedly commencing the same month. Filming locations are said to include the picturesque Thai destinations of Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok. Fans will have to exercise patience, however, as the third season isn't slated to premiere until 2025.