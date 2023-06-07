Morgan Wallen Shares Positive Health Update After Postponing Concerts Due to Vocal Rest

Morgan Wallen has shared a positive health update after having to postpone many weeks of concerts due to doctors urging him to get vocal rest. PEOPLE reports that the country star posted some pictures to his Instagram Stories thread recently, showing that he was hanging out on a boat with fellow country superstar Eric Church. In one of the posts, Wallen captioned the photo "Also, the doc cleared me to talk and sing... we back."

In early May, Wallen shared a video message with his fans, revealing that he'd been dealing with persistent vocal issues, which led to doctors recommending that he rest his voice. Wallen explained that he would have to cancel all of his shows for the six weeks, which would impact concerts well into June, with intentions to reschedule. "We're working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame," Wallen explained at the time, adding, "They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%."

He stated that he was told by doctors that if he "keeps singing" right now then he could "permanently damage" his vocal cords. "I hate it, but I love you guys," Wallen said. "And I appreciate all the support you always give me." He also offered, "This is just the choice I had to make."

The tour cancellation came weeks after Wallen incurred the ire of many fans for canceling a Mississippi concert at the last minute. On April 23, Wallen called off his Oxford concert right before he was set to perform. A message went up on the screens telling fans that he was unable to perform and that they would be receiving refunds. This sparked a lot of heated comments online, with many country music fans heavily criticizing the way Wallen handled the situation.

Compounding the issue, it was later alleged that Wallen was too drunk to perform. The accusations apparently originated from a TikTok of a venue security guard, who claimed to have witnessed an inebriated Wallen. According to the Los Angeles Times, the guard said that Wallen "losing his voice is bull crap," adding that he "couldn't walk" and was "too drunk" to perform so he left the venue in an ambulance. BEST Crowd Management, the company that employed the security guard, later refuted the claims.

In a statement, Seth England — the CEO and co-founder of Wallen's record label Big Loud — defended Wallen, stating that the singer canceled the concert "because he lost his voice," per Stereogum. England added, "He is on vocal rest per his doctor's orders and he's doing everything he can to be back at 100 percent." England also replied to BEST by thanking them for "correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true."