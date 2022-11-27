BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' Hits Incredible Milestone

Blackpink has reached a significant milestone on YouTube. The K-pop quartet comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's video for the 2019 hit song "Kill This Love" surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube on Nov. 25 at approximately 2:53 p.m. KST, according to their agency YG Entertainment, via Soompi. "Kill This Love" became just the second K-pop group music video to reach the milestone, following Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." It is one of only three K-pop music videos to reach the 1.7 billion mark, behind PSY's "Gangnam Style" and Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." With this achievement, Blackpink is the first Korean artist ever to have reached 1.7 billion video views with more than one music video and the first K-pop group to achieve this milestone with more than one video. "Kill This Love," originally released on Apr. 5, 2019, at midnight KST, achieved 1.7 billion views in just over three years, seven months, and 20 days.

Blackpink recently completed the North American leg of their world tour on Nov. 20 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, reported Korea JoongAng Daily. Singer Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance at their concert at the same venue on Nov. 19 during member Jisoo's solo performance of "Liar." Gracie Abrams, Usher, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, and Usher also attended Blackpink's two-day LA concert. "We are very grateful for our fans who made tonight so beautiful!" said Blackpink at their final concert in LA. On Oct. 15, Blackpink launched their World Tour [Born Pink] at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, South Korea, and on Oct. 25, they began their concerts in the United States in Dallas, Texas.

The group held a total of 14 concerts in seven cities during the group's North American tour. Through November, Blackpink will continue its world tour in seven European cities. Blackpink will tour Asia and Oceania next year, meeting 1.5 million fans worldwide, its agency said. As of the end of last month, Blackpink became the first female K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, Blackpink's latest album Born Pink and its lead track, "Shut Down," has reached new heights. "Shut Down" came back to No. 29 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 59 on Global 200 this week, and their pre-release single "Pink Venom" returned to No. 35 on Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 78 on Global 200.