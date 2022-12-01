Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK Just Hit a Major Milestone Together

BLACKPINK just crossed a new milestone with their music video for their song "Ice Cream." At approximately 2:06 a.m. KST on Nov. 30, BLACKPINK's music video for their collaboration with Selena Gomez surpassed 800 million YouTube views, making it their seventh official group music video to do so after "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "BOOMBAYAH," "Kill This Love," "As If It's Your Last," "How You Like That," and "WHISTLE," reported Soompi. Since BLACKPINK released the music video for "Ice Cream" on Aug. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. KST, it has taken the song just over two years, three months, and one day to reach 800 million views. This month, the K-pop quartet of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, also broke another record when their video for the 2019 hit song "Kill This Love" surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube on Nov. 25, according to their agency YG Entertainment.

"Kill This Love" became just the second K-pop group music video to reach the milestone, following BLACKPINK's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." It is one of only three K-pop music videos to reach the 1.7 billion mark, behind PSY's "Gangnam Style" and BLACKPINK's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." With this achievement, BLACKPINK is the first Korean artist ever to have reached 1.7 billion video views with more than one music video and the first K-pop group to achieve this milestone with more than one video. "Kill This Love," originally released on Apr. 5, 2019, at midnight KST, achieved 1.7 billion views in just over three years, seven months, and 20 days.

BLACKPINK recently completed the North American leg of their world tour on Nov. 20 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, reported Korea JoongAng Daily. On Nov. 19, singer Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance at the same venue during member Jisoo's solo performance of "Liar." The group held a total of 14 concerts in seven cities during the group's North American tour. Through November, BLACKPINK will continue their world tour in seven European cities, touring Asia and Oceania next year and meeting 1.5 million fans worldwide, their agency said. As of the end of last month, BLACKPINK also became the first female K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's latest album Born Pink and their lead track, "Shut Down," returned to No. 29 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 59 on Global 200 last week, and their pre-release single "Pink Venom" returned to No. 35 on Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 78 on Global 200.