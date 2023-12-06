BLACKPINK Singer and Ex-Boyfriend Spark Reconciliation Rumors

After announcing their breakup in October of this year, Blackpink's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship has drawn substantial attention from fans since the news of their separation. The two have recently been the subject of reconciliation speculation on social media, prompted by an Instagram post.

The K-pop star posted a photo on Instagram on Dec. 2 with the caption "orange Jisoo." Within three hours, Ahn posted a story with a picture of an orange. A message on his orange read: "Cheer up, Bo Hyunie." As it is unclear whether this is an accident or a deliberate action, many immediately leaped into the speculation of the couple reuniting. In fact, some think Jisoo and Ahn had never really broken up and only announced their split due to pressure from the public.

Orange and orange equal oranges

Jisoo and ahn bohyun pic.twitter.com/jf7s4NSGUs — ebony (@altan_rubyjane) December 2, 2023

It should be noted that while there has been a lot of speculation that Jisoo and Ahn have reconciled, dissenting voices contend that it is unreliable to base such claims solely on the orange emoji detail since many people commonly use this icon.

Moreover, some fans of the Korean entertainment industry point out that it is difficult for a couple to re-establish their relationship after making a public announcement that it has ended.

It was reported that in early August that Jisoo and Ahn were dating. According to news outlets, the male actor had adjusted his routine in order to spend time with his girlfriend despite having a very busy schedule.

Jisoo and Ahn, however, have said it was time to call it quits after only two months of public dating, citing hectic schedules as the reason for their separation. Apparently, the former couple "naturally became distant due to their busy schedules" and parted ways as a consequence.

A statement from YG Entertainment, which represents Jisoo, confirmed the news of Jisoo and Ahn's split in a statement shortly after the news broke. "It is true that Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun broke up," the entertainment company informed the outlet.

The actor's agency, FN Entertainment, confirmed in August that Jisoo and Ahn were an item after local South Korean media reported that Jisoo and Ahn had been seen together in Seoul. "The two are getting to know each other carefully with a good feeling. We would appreciate it if you watch them with warm eyes," FN Entertainment said in a statement. YG Entertainment, which represents Blackpink, reportedly provided the South Korean news agency Yonhap with a similar statement.