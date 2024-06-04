BLACKPINK Just Made History Again

Blackpink has once again shattered a worldwide record. The globally popular K-pop girl group recently achieved another milestone as their debut music video, "BOOMBAYAH," surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube. Blackpink has become the first K-pop artist to attain this achievement with three videos. Before "BOOMBAYAH," Blackpink had already surpassed 1.7 billion views with the music videos "DDU-DU DDU-DU" and "Kill This Love."

The journey leading up to this moment began on Aug. 8, 2016, when Blackpink, comprised of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, unveiled the debut track. In just over 7 years, 9 months, and 23 days, "BOOMBAYAH" became one of the most-watched songs in YouTube history, amassing an astronomical number of views.

Meanwhile, Blackpink's accomplishments are going beyond the digital sphere. Lisa recently showcased her immense influence through a collaboration with the brand KITH. As the muse of their 2024 summer campaign, Lisa's charismatic presence shone through in a series of photos and behind-the-scenes footage. Fans were impressed by the high-quality content, particularly in the video showcasing the "Lisa for Kith Women Summer 2024" collection.

Lisa's collaboration with KITH has had a significant impact. On May 31, when the collection went live on the brand's official website, it took 28 minutes for every piece to sell out. The Kith Women Swash Logo Mulberry Vintage Tee that Lisa wore in the behind-the-scenes video was among the first items to disappear from the virtual shelves.

This collaboration marks a strategic move for KITH, which recently established its first flagship store in Seoul. In partnership with Lisa, a top female K-pop idol, the brand successfully launched its new collection. Rumors suggest that Lisa's relationship with her alleged boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault, CEO of LVMH Watches, may have played a role in this partnership, as she was seen with both Arnault and the founder of KITH at a recent TAG Heueur x KITH event.

As the individual members of Blackpink continue in their solo endeavors, there is no word as to when the group as a whole will return to promote new music. Blackpink has been active since 2016 and re-signed with YG Entertainment for group activities only in 2023. Prior to renewing their contract, the quartet was on the "Born Pink World Tour" from Oct. 15, 2022, until Sept. 17, 2023.