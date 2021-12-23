Blac Youngsta Seemingly Mocks Late Rival Young Dolph in New Music Video Filmed in Cemetary

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta has come under fire over the last few days as Young Dolph fans are taking offense at some of his latest jabs aimed at the late artist.

Dolph was gunned down on Nov. 17 while visiting a local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. His funeral service was held in early December.

Blac Youngsta and Dolph (born Adolph Thornton Jr.) had been rivals for some years before his untimely death, which led to the creation of Youngsta’s diss record “Shake Sum.” According to BET, Youngsta recently performed the track during one of his shows following his passing, but it wasn’t received well among the audience. Many fans criticized the rapper on stage for performing the diss so close to his passing. In his latest move, he seemingly hinted at Dolph’s death by using a tombstone with the name Thornton in the background of his new music video. Blac Youngsta responded to the backlash, saying no apologies in a lengthy message.

“I’m the type of n–– who ain’t neva sat back and looked for nobody to feel sorry fa me! I come from the heart of South Memphis where you get no sympathy, don’t even know what that is… With that being said I could give 2 f––s what the world think bout me,” he wrote in the caption. It amazes me how just because I’m a mutil [sic] millionaire gangsta that I’m put under this magnifying glass and every lil thing I do/say receives negativity rather its to be put out that way or not, I’m human I ain’t perfect, I go thru [sic] s–– just like everybody else, I donee lost more of my inner n––s than any otha [sic] n–– coming outta [sic] my city *Memphis* My grandma d–– near on her death bed now but I don’t get on the internet crying bout it or looking for the world to feel sad for a n––.”

He continued: “When the false allegations came out late last month about sum [sic] happening to her house she was hospitalized the day before that sick as can be, I took all threats & hopes that she don’t make it from all type of people idk. See we as entertainers deal with life just like regular people do and yall fell [sic] to realize that, only difference is I’m on my 3rd life so can’t s–– nobdy [sic] say, think, or feel toward me slow me down or stop me. I’m a man of God when it’s all said and done I ain’t gotta answer to no 1 but him when its all said and done right??? ‘Assume’ what you wanna ‘assume.’”