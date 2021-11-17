Young Dolph Shot in Memphis, and Fans Are in Disbelief

Rapper Young Dolph was killed on Wednesday in a shooting in his hometown, and fans are in shock. According to a report by WREG News, Dolph was at a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee picking up pastries for his family when the surprise attack took place. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Dolph’s passing has his local community in mourning, and fans all over the world are crying out for justice. The rapper was 36-year-old, with a reputation for generosity and integrity. His lyrics generally concerned hard work, amassing wealth and paying favors forward to friends. That’s how fans are memorializing him this evening on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time of this writing, Dolph’s murder is still under investigation. Speculation is running wild, but it has not overshadowed the grief itself for this loss. Here’s a look at what fans are saying online.

Prescient

https://twitter.com/Kojizzle__/status/1461092894274736134?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Like many other rappers, Young Dolph had contemplated his mortality in his lyrics. Fans remarked on how bittersweet some of these lines sounded after the fact.

Mama’s Boy

https://twitter.com/NucclexS/status/1461088474384285700?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Joel_suelo/status/1461069359695077380?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The fact that Young Dolph was picking up cookies for his mother made this tragedy all the more heartbreaking to many fans.

Family Man

https://twitter.com/blvckcoupless/status/1461075022353678337?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Likewise, fans pointed out Young Dolph’s dedication to his family, saying how tragic it was to see someone with so much to live for cut down before his time.

Friends

https://twitter.com/itsBereveli/status/1461062085836562433?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans also worried about Young Dolph’s friends and colleagues, as he ran with a particularly close group.

Stream

https://twitter.com/_KVain/status/1461067050156179456?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans encouraged each other to listen to Young Dolph’s music tonight – not just in mourning, but because it would translate to inheritance for his family. The rapper reportedly owned the master recordings to his own music, meaning his next of kin would receive the payments from streaming services.

Car

https://twitter.com/Redman_93/status/1461053959154634752?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Early on in the reporting, fans were able to identify Young Dolph on the scene by his distinctive car with a custom paint job.

History

https://twitter.com/Ju_lyy/status/1461079435868872706?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, fans recalled the last time someone shot at Young Dolph and how he responded through his music.