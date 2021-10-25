Bjorn Thorsrud, Beloved Rock Producer, Dead at 58

Music producer Bjorn Thorsrud has died. Thorsrud passed away on Oct. 19 at the age of 58, alternative rock band Smashing Pumpkins, who Thorsrud worked closely with, announced on Oct. 20. Thorsrud’s cause of death has not been disclosed at this time and his family has not yet released a statement.

The Smashing Pumpkins shared news of Thorsrud’s passing on Instagram, where the group shared a photo of Thorsrud working “at the original Pumpkinland.” The group said they were “saddened by the sudden passing of friend Bjorn Thorsrud.” The Smashing Pumpkins noted that the music producer “worked with the band for many years, from Adore to Oceania, as a producer and engineer” and encouraged their followers to “please join SP in extending your condolences to his friends and family. We will miss you, Bjorn.”

Thorsrud was a well-known name in the music industry, serving as a music producer, programmer, and audio engineer throughout his decades-long career. After working for the Taj-Motown Record Company, Thorsrud went on to establish his own record label, Tri Records. He was perhaps best known for his work with Smashing Pumpkins, having engineered, mixed, or contributed production or programming to every one of the band’s albums since 1998’s Adore. Throughout his career, Thorsrud worked with a number of big artists, including Billy Corgan, David Coverdale, The Dandy Warhols, Bruce Dickinson, Marianne Faithfull, The Frogs, Monster Magnet, Sleeping at Last, The Smashing Pumpkins, Asphalt Socialites, Whitesnake, and Zwan, among many others.

Amid news of his passing, many in the music industry and those who knew Thorsrud closely took to social media to pay tribute. Coverdale, whom Throsud worked with since the early sessions of his 1989 album Slip of the Tongue, said he “loved & respected” the producer while also sending his “sincere condolences to his family & friends.” Musician and director Linda Strawberry also reacted to Throsud’s passing, calling him her “sidekick for so many years” as she reflected on their “many life adventures together.” Strawberry, who served as Throsud’s “assistant engineer, travel companion, artist,” remembered the producer as a “teacher, friend, confidant and a part of my family,” adding that “he always gave me a safe place to land… He was a genius engineer and producer. He felt things very deeply. “

Fans of the artists Thorsrud worked closely with have also shared remembrances to Thorsrud, with one person writing, “so sorry to hear. He did amazing work. Thoughts go out to his family and friends.” Another person commented, “so sad to hear this news. His amazing work will live on! RIP Bjorn.”