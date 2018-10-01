Birdman, Young Thug Under Investigation for Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting

Birdman and Young Thug are reportedly under investigation for conspiring to attack Lil Wayne on his tour bus.

Birdman has been close with Lil Wayne for years, even referring to the rapper has his “son” on numerous occasions. However, they may be in a feud once again, as TMZ reports that the producer is being investigated for a shooting that took place in Georgia back in 2015.

The District Attorney of Cobb County, Georgia told the outlet that they are still investigating the shooting, and they are now looking into Birdman as a person of interest. At the time, a spray of gunfire hit Lil Wayne’s tour bus after he performed in an Atlanta night club, just minutes away down the road. No one was hurt in the incident. and the shooter may have led police to suspect Birdman.

Now the investigation also includes fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug. He has been on a steady climb to prominence in recent years, and in 2015 he was briefly associated with Birdman’s Rich Gang company. However, in the end he signed with Atlantic Records.

The record label issues are also what came between Lil Wayne and Birdman in 2015. Lil Wayne had a contract with Birdman’s Cash Money label, which he felt that the company had violated. He sued Cash Money for a staggering $51 million, which he believed he was owed for work on his then-upcoming album, Tha Carter V.

Ironically, Tha Carter V was released just last week, the very same day that TMZ learned about the investigation into Birdman. The album had been promised since 2013, with many delays and re-writes. Lil Wayne claimed he had never received his advance, nor another payment for completing the album in 2015.

In the time between, Lil Wayne frequently insulted Birdman and Cash Money in his songs. He was locked in a confusing legal battle which dictated his output and his creative voice, forcing him to work through mixtapes and collaborations rather than major label releases. Finally, back in June of this year, he was officially released from his contract with Cash Money. He signed with Universal Records, and released Tha Carter V there.

In spite of the drama and apparent criminal investigation, Lil Wayne and Birdman have reportedly come to a personal reconciliation. They were seen together at a number of high profile events this year, including big concerts and club appearances.

Lil Wayne, Birdman and Young Thug have yet to respond to the reports of the investigation.