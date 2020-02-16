Billie Eilish Calls Her Oscars Performance ‘Trash,’ Says She Was Sick and Nervous

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell impressed Oscars viewers with their touching rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the in memoriam segment on Feb. 9. The 18-year-old “Bad Guy” singer disagreed though, proving you really are your own worst critic. She felt she “bombed” on the Dolby Theatre stage.

In an interview with Apple’s New Music Day, Eilish said she “bombed that performance” because of her nerves, adding “that s— was trash.”

Eilish pointed out that the Oscars audience was far different than than the Grammys, where she performed “When the Party’s Over” in front of her peers in the music industry.

“The Oscars is not my, um, people, like, you know what I mean, like, it’s not… I’m not used to that,” Eilish said, reports TooFab. “At least the Grammys wasn’t as scary because it was, like, artists … and it felt like my people. It felt like, ‘Oh look, a bunch of artists,’ and I knew a lot of them already and I’d met them and they knew of me.”

“The Oscars, I’m like, these are movie stars,” Eilish continued. “Totally different, the show is so scary … it was so scary.”

Eilish added that performing at the Oscars was “terrifying,” and she and O’Connell were “just glad it was over.”

The next time Eilish attends the Oscars could be as soon as next year, especially if her theme song for the James Bond movie No Time to Die is nominated for Best Original Song. Eilish wrote the track with O’Connell, and composer Hans Zimmer served as arranger.

Eilish told New Music Day host Zayne Lowe she was very surprised that Zimmer and the film’s producers wanted to collaborate on the project.

“I thought it would just be like: ‘Here’s the song,’ and they take it and then I would have no say,” she said. “But they actually were completely – they really wanted to know what I think.”

“No Time to Die” was released on Thursday. Eilish is the youngest artist to work on a Bond theme.

Eilish won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album of the Year at the Grammys for When We Fall Asleep, Were Do We Go?; Record and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy” and Best New Artist. She will kick off her Where Do We Go? World Tour on March 9, and has 53 shows scheduled through September.

“I’m like, I’m actually looking forward to touring, for once in my life,” Eilish told Lowe, reports Elle. “Um, I’m really excited, we leave in March, which is, like, two seconds away. I realized yesterday, I’m excited, I’m, like, so ready to get back to it, like, you don’t even know.”

Photo credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images