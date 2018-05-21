Billboard Music Awards 2018: Halsey, The Chainsmokers Pay Tribute to Deceased Artist Avicii

Halsey and The Chainsmokers presented the award for Top Hot 100 Song of the Year at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. But before they listed off the nominations, the three chose to take a moment to remember one of their fallen friends, EDM artist Avicii.

The Swedish DJ — real name Tim Bergling — passed away at the age of 28 on April 20.

Nothing but love for Avicii from @TheChainsmokers & @halsey as they present the #BBMAs for Top Hot 100 Song. 💞 pic.twitter.com/k89czVBrih — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

“Before we get to the next award, we want to take a moment and talk about our friend Avicii,” Alex Pall said.

“His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us,” Andrew Taggart said. “He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways. And simply put, he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community.”

“Everyone who worked with him would agree that he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful,” said Halsey. “And it’s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.”

TMZ reported in early May that Bergling’s death was completed through suicide. He reportedly used a shard of glass that “caused massive bleeding,” according to a source. He was found dead in the middle eastern country of Oman in a hotel room.

“He wanted to find peace,” his family wrote in a statement, adding that Bergling “was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

The Avicii tribute was the second of the evening at the BBMAs, with the first coming at the start of the show by Kelly Clarkson for the victims of the Santa Fe school shooting on Friday.

“Before we start tonight’s show, there’s something I’d like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School,” Clarkson said. “I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heart break over this past year and once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for absolutely no reason at all. Tonight, they wanted me… Obviously, we want to pray for the victims and their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence.”

She continued, “I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working, obviously. So, why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening because it’s horrible. And mommies and daddies should be able to send their children to school, to church, to the movie theaters, to clubs. You should be able to live your life without the fear.”

“So we need to do better. People are failing our children,” Clarkson continued. “We’re failing our communities. We’re failing their families. So instead of a moment of silence, I want to respect them, honor them.”