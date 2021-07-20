Big Time Rush Surprise Nickelodeon Fans With Reunion Performances News

✖

Big Time Rush is officially back in action. The group, comprised of Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, and Logan Henderson, announced on Monday that they would be reuniting in the near future. According to PEOPLE, the group also shared plans for concerts that will take place later this year.

To announce the exciting news, Big Time Rush shared a video on Twitter. The video comes complete with a dramatic voiceover that goes over what the four members of the group have been up to since their last performances. They announce that "the people of the world are ready for a comeback of epic proportions." The clip first showcases Schmidt, who is in the woods. He tells the voiceover, "Whoever you are, that's a character I played on a television show years ago."

WE ARE BACK! It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Lets make up for lost time.

Dec 15 – Chicago Theater, Chicago, IL

Dec 18 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY Don’t forgot to sign up for first access to pre-sale tickets!

Next up is Maslow, who is in the middle of fixing up his car. The voiceover shares about the singer, "Man, after all these years, he still looks good." Then, the camera pans to PenaVega, who is with the two children that he shares with his wife, Alexa PenaVega. One of his kids asks him about the voiceover, "Daddy, is that God?" Last up, the video showcases what Henderson has been up to. He's in the middle of performing surgery of the Operation nature. The voiceover then adds, "Together, these four men will once again live it big time. The show must go on. The world needs Big Time Rush."

The group didn't just post this humorous video. They also shared details about some of their upcoming performances. Fans will be able to catch Big Time Rush live in one of two locations — the Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois or the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. The band will appear in Chicago on Dec. 15 and in New York City on Dec. 18. Big Time Rush had a show on Nickelodeon that followed the group, who were all selected to be a part of the boy band by a fictional producer. They released three albums — BTR in 2010, Elevate in 2011, and 24/Seven in 2013. The last reunited in June 2020 virtually to perform an acoustic version of their track, "Worldwide."