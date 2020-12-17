Bee Gees' Barry Gibb Opens up About Life Without Brothers Robin, Maurice and Andy

✖

Former Bee Gees member Barry Gibb is giving fans some insight into his personal life since losing his brothers Robin, Maurice, and Andy on the new HBO documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. The "Staying Alive" singer is the only surviving member of the iconic disco group following the loss of his brother Robin Gibb, who died of cancer in 2012. He was 62 years old.

The three brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb created the Bee Gees in 1958 and with hits like "Jive Talkin" and "How Deep is Your Love," the group quickly climbed to fame and dominated pop charts throughout the '60s and '70s. The trio's youngest brother Andy Gibb was unfortunately too young to join the group during its prime. Instead, he embarked on a solo career which brought him success in the '70s and early '80s. The youngest Gibb sibling sadly fell victim to his reported drug addiction and died in 1988, at the age of 30. Maurice Gibb died in 2002 of a heart attack at age 53.

The remaining Bee Gee acknowledged he and his brothers' historic legacy in the documentary and also shared that even though it's been years since he lost his family members, it's still hard for him to accept the fact that they're gone. “I can’t honestly come to terms with the fact that they’re not here anymore. Never been able to do that. I’m always reliving it. It’s always, ‘what would Maurice think, or what would Robin think,’ and Andy. It never goes away. I’d rather have them all back here and no hits at all,” Gibb recalled.

“I just hope and pray that the music lasts, you know? Because I begin to recognize there’s not as much time in front of me as there is behind me,” he said.

Gibb went on to divulge some of the group's more intimate moments, revealing that the family didn't always get along when working. There were several times throughout the group's career in which he and his brothers had disagreements. Robin and Barry, at one point, fought over who should have more of the limelight given each member's contribution to the group.

The band eventually dissolved in the 1970s after releasing their album Cucumber Castle and Robin went off to pursue a solo career, causing more strife between the two. They eventually reunited, despite the prior drama, and went on to release their famous 1975 album Main Course.

How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is directed by Frank Marshall and features appearances from Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas, and more. The documentary is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.