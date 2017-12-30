The Beatles’ Ringo Starr and Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb Knighted by Queen Elizabeth

Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb, former members of two of music’s most enduring groups, have finally been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were on the Queen’s New Year’s honors list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 77-year-old Starr, whose real name is Richard Starkey, was the drummer of The Beatles from 1962 until their split in 1970. Their albums usually included at least one song with Starr singing, including “Yellow Submarine,” “With A Little Help From My Friends” and “Octopus’ Garden.”

After their split, Starr began a successful solo career, with hits like “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Back off Boogaloo.” Today, Starr continues to record solo albums and tours with his All-Starr Band.

He’s the second member of the group to be knighted. Paul McCartney was knighted in 1997. The late John Lennon and George Harrison, along with McCartney and Starr, were honored as MBEs in 1965.

As for Gibb, the 71-year-old was a member of the Bee Gees with his brothers Robin and Maurice. After a series of psychedelic hits in the late 1960s, the trio found a new fanbase with their genre-defining disco hits “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever” and more. Since his brothers’ deaths, Gibb has continued to perform and recorded a solo album last year.

Author Michael Morpurgo, who wrote War Horse, was also knighted, reports NBC News. Ballet dancer Darcey Bussell, who is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing and was a principal dancer with the Royal Ballet, was made a dame.

House star Hugh Laurie was awarded the CBE medal. Hip hop artist Richard Cowie, who performs under the name Wiley, was made an MBE.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM