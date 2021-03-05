Bebe Rexha Ends Instagram Live After Man Exposes Himself: 'I'm Honestly Disgusted'

✖

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was forced to shut down an Instagram Live on Thursday afternoon when an unknown man exposed himself during the live feed. Rexha was promoting her new single, "Sacrifice," which drops at midnight ET, and was using the feature to interact directly with fans. Unfortunately, Rexha had to cut the event short when a man watching flashed her, exposing his penis to the camera. 6,000 fans were tuned in when the incident occurred.

"[Things got] out of hand and Bebe called them out,” one viewer told Variety. "Then some guy flashed her. She hopped off IG pissed off and mortified." Rexha then took to Twitter to express her disgust over what happened. "I’m honestly disgusted. And shook," she tweeted. "I thought it was a joke. I can’t believe that guy was serious. I am so sorry that happened. I’m so angry."

Rexha also called for any information people had about the man on the video. "I need the Instagram name of the guy who did what we did," she said in another tweet. "I need to report him please. Please investigate. NOT OKAY." Internet sleuths immediately got to work and may have dug up his profile, but Rexha has not conformed on her account that steps have been taken to report the man in question.

Rexha tweeted out "Can we please change the subject let’s talk about something happy" shortly after the incident, hoping to move on from the man's inappropriate action. Rexha has had to deal with her fair share of bad behavior online, including a hoax that she died of a drug overdose and constant body shamers.

Despite everything the haters sling at her, Rexha has made it clear in the past that she isn't going to let the opinions of others get her down. "I think the mental shift happened for me when I kind of got to a dark point of not loving myself, and feeling like I wasn't good enough, and trying to fit the mold," she told PopCulture.com in 2019. "And after a certain time, it gets to your head. And you want to be loved by people, but if you don't love yourself and you say mean things to yourself, then it's like, what's the point?"

"For me, it just kind of clicked in being like, 'I have to be my number one fan, and I have to be nice to myself, and I have to love myself,'" she continued. "Because if you don't love yourself, and people tell you all the best things about you, then it doesn't really mean anything. The most important person's opinion of you is you."