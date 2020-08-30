Bebe Rexha Goes 'Au Natural' With Revealing One-Piece Bikini Photo

Bebe Rexha has proven she's not afraid to show some skin or reveal her personal side with social media fans. The musician is always posting revealing selfies, makeup photos and even the bare side of her personality.

Her latest photo followed in that tradition and featured Rexha lounging in a one-piece bikini that didn't leave much to the imagination. Captioning the photo "Au natural," Rexha sports the flame-design bikini, a pair of sunglasses and not much else. It was definitely a look that got fans talking in the comments.

View this post on Instagram Au natural thanks to @senada.greca 🏋️‍♀️ 💪🏼 💧 A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Aug 26, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

The latest photo is the latest featuring Rexha "embracing her self-confidence" in 2020. This was thrown off course due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she has still managed to produce content and express herself to fans. Rexha explained her outlook in an exclusive with PopCulture back in July 2019.

"I think the mental shift happened for me when I kind of got to a dark point of not loving myself, and feeling like I wasn't good enough, and trying to fit the mold," she explained. "And after a certain time, it gets to your head. And you want to be loved by people, but if you don't love yourself and you say mean things to yourself, then it's like, what's the point?"

"For me, it just kind of clicked in being like, 'I have to be my number one fan, and I have to be nice to myself, and I have to love myself,'" Rexha continued. "Because if you don't love yourself, and people tell you all the best things about you, then it doesn't really mean anything. The most important person's opinion of you is you."

So Rexha has shed the fear of opening up physically and mentally with her fans online. Her NSFW "dirty 30" photo from August 2019 is a good example of this outlook, but so is her interview about her struggles with mental health. She opened up about her bipolar diagnosis in February in SELF Magazine.

"That was my worst fear all my life: going crazy," she said. "I felt like me opening up to my fans was me finally saying, 'I'm not going to be imprisoned by this.' And maybe it'll make somebody not feel imprisoned, in that moment, if they feel like they're going through a rough time. That's why I decided to really open up and to free myself from that."

Since then, Rexha has spent quarantine slowly going outside and showing that she's more than makeup and looks.