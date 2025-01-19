One of the original Beach Boys is dealing with some legal headaches right now. TMZ reports that a person named Mead Chasky is suing Al Jardine over an alleged contract dispute.

Chasky and their attorney, Matthew J. Blit, claimed in legal docs that Jardine agreed to sign Beach Boys memorabilia that was being advertised as being “signed by three members of The Beach Boys.” Jardine allegedly did not sign the merchandise in question, violating the agreement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to his website, Chasky has a “nearly 50 year history in the business of procuring talent and creating some of sports and entertainments most memorable memorabilia pieces.” So this Beach Boys deal was seemingly a business agreement, not for a fan’s private collection. As a result, the merchant is looking for $100,000 (plus legal fees) in damages from Jardine, who was one of the founding Beach Boys members but does not tour with Mike Love’s ongoing Beach Boys touring act.

Jardine has not commented on the lawsuit as of press time.