Beach Boys Member David Marks and Wife Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

The Beach Boys guitarist David Marks and his wife, Carrieann Marks, were arrested after a domestic dispute earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Marks home in the San Fernando Valley. After an investigation, both were arrested.

Marks was booked for resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor. Carrieann was also charged with a misdemeanor, domestic violence against a spouse.

The details from the arrests have not been made public, but Carrieann told TMZ it was all due to a misunderstanding. She said the couple is “happier than ever” and they plan on celebrating Marks’ 70th birthday in France next month. They also do not plan to press charges.

Marks joined The Beach Boys in 1962, after guitarist Al Jardine left for school. A longtime friend of Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, Marks was invited to play with the group and was featured on their first four albums. He was with the group long enough to appear on some of their biggest early hits, including “Shut Down,” “Surfer Girl,” “Be True To Your School” and “Surfin’ U.S.A.” After Jardine came back, Marks left and spent decades as a session musician.

In 1997, Marks was invited to tour with the band during the last months of Carl Wilson’s life. When the group reunited for their 50th anniversary tour in 2012, Marks was included alongside the other surviving members, Brian Wilson, Jardine, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston. He even appeared on their album That’s Why God Made The Radio.

In recent years, Marks has toured with Wilson and Jardine, and Love and Johnston. He also appeared on Wilson’s 2015 solo album No Pier Pressure.

Marks and Carrieann moved back to California in 2013 after living in North Salem, New York for a decade. He also wrote a memoir, The Lost Beach Boy.

“The Beach Boys are so closely tied to an idealism about summer and the California dream and that theme is timeless,” Marks said in a 2012 interview with The Daily North Salem. “There is something about the energy & attitude captured on those records that appeals to everyone.”

Marks will also appear with Wilson, Jardine, Johnston and Love for the Good Vibrations SiriusXM channel for a “town hall” event moderated by Rob Reiner on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. ET to promote their new album, The Beach Boys with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty