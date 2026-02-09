’90s Pop Legend Joined Bad Bunny for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny brought out a ’90s icon for a surprise cameo during his Super Bowl LX halftime show performance on Sunday.

The Grammy Award-winning artist brought out fellow Puerto Rican musician Ricky Martin during his history-making halftime show, and the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer performed a few lines from Bad Bunny’s “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” in a solo moment.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Ricky Martin performs with Bad Bunny onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Following the halftime show, Martin took to Instagram to share photos with Bad Bunny and fellow surprise guest performer Lady Gaga, who sang a salsa rendition of her song “Die With a Smile” before dancing with Bad Bunny to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE.”

Martin wrote in Spanish that he would need some time to “understand the tsunami of emotions I am feeling,” thanking everyone involved with the halftime show for having him as a guest star.

Other A-Listers who made an appearance during Sunday’s halftime show included Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko and Cardi B, who showed up on the porch of Bad Bunny’s famous Casita while he performed.

Bad Bunny performed hits like “Tití me preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR” and “NUEVAYoL,” on Sunday while also bringing in portions of Tego Calderon’s “Pa que retozen,” Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” and Don Omar’s “Dale don dale.”

Bad Bunny’s performance was not only a love letter to his native Puerto Rico and to Latin American culture, but a call for Pan-American unity, as the halftime show ended with a parade of flags from across the Americas and a screen reading, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love.”

He then held up a football that read, “Together We Are America,” as he said in Spanish, “We’re still here.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Bad Bunny made a similar statement at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, during which he criticized ICE and the Trump Administration.

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans,” he said during his acceptance speech, adding, “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. We need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it with love. Don’t forget that, please.”