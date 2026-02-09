Former Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner Joins Bad Bunny for Surprise Appearance

Bad Bunny brought out a Super Bowl halftime show veteran as he took to the field on Sunday to make history with his first headlining performance.

Lady Gaga, who starred in 2017’s Super Bowl LI, made a surprise appearance in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium, singing a salsa rendition of her song “Die With a Smile” before dancing with the Puerto Rican artist during his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE.”

“It was my absolute honor to be a part of Benito’s halftime show,” Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram after performing with Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. “Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage. I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

The “Born This Way” singer wasn’t the only A-Lister to make an appearance during Sunday’s halftime show. Ricky Martin also had a cameo in which he performed a few lines from “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii,” while Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko and Cardi B could all be seen on the porch of Bad Bunny’s famous Casita as he performed.

Bad Bunny played some of his biggest hits on Sunday, including “Tití me preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR” and “NUEVAYoL,” and he also incorporated segments of Tego Calderon’s “Pa que retozen,” Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” and Don Omar’s “Dale don dale.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

At the end of the halftime show, the Grammy Award-winning artist brought out a parade of flags from across North, Central and South America as he made a call for unity across the Americas while the screen displayed the message, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love.”

The musician then held up a football that was inscribed with the message, “Together We Are America,” as he said in Spanish, “We’re still here.”

The international superstar previously made a similar statement at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, calling out ICE and the Trump Administration on stage.

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans,” he said at the time, adding, “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. We need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it with love. Don’t forget that, please.”