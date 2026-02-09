There Was a Real Wedding Ceremony During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Yes, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show really featured an actual wedding ceremony!

As the Grammy Award-winning artist took to the field at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, viewers were left wondering about the authenticity of a brief wedding that played out before Lady Gaga made a surprise guest appearance to sing a rendition of “Die With a Smile.”

A couple gets married during Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

As first reported by NBC Sports’ Rohan Nadkarni and confirmed by PEOPLE, the ceremony was, in fact, a real wedding that came about after the couple invited Bad Bunny to celebrate their nuptials with them. While Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was too busy performing at the Super Bowl to attend, he asked if they would, in turn, want to say “I do” at the big game.

The couple could later be seen cutting a slice of a cake on stage as Lady Gaga danced with Bad Bunny during his rendition of “BAILE INoLVIDABLE.”

The “Abracadabra” singer wasn’t the only celebrity to make a surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s halftime show. Ricky Martin also popped up to sing a few lines from “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii,” and Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko and Cardi B were among the other A-listers who could be seen in the background of Bad Bunny’s performance.

The Puerto Rican artist performed many of his biggest hits on Sunday, including “Tití me preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR” and “NUEVAYoL,” also incorporating segments of Tego Calderon’s “Pa que retozen,” Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” and Don Omar’s “Dale don dale.”

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

At the end of the show, Bad Bunny brought out a parade of flags from North, Central and South America as he made a Pan-American call for unity as the screen displayed the message, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love.”

Bad Bunny then held up a football that read, “Together We Are America,” as he said in Spanish, “We’re still here.”