Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Viewers Weighing In

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show just ignited a flurry of reactions across social media. The international superstar’s performance drew praise from his fans, while some just weren’t going to be interested in Bad Bunny (or any non-English-speaking artist) from the get-go.

Bad Bunny’s performance featured a special guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, and the rapper performing songs from his new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also played “Yo perreo sola” and “El apagón,” among other tracks.

See some of the reactions to the performance below.

“Bad bunny’s energy was top notch [fire emoji]” (source)

“Bad bunny making me shed a couple of tears” (source)

“I have no issue with Bad Bunny but I was kinda bored during that show.” (source)

“you guys have no idea what it was like to see Lady Gaga dancing Baile Inolvidable with Benito, it literally made me CRY” (source)

“Bad Bunny did good. The halftime show was dope. And f— anyone who says otherwise” (source)

Lo único más poderoso que el odio, es el amor.



The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love. @sanbenito #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/0VDQlSjet9 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

“SuperBowl halftime show was kinda boring, love bad bunny and his songs but this was just not it” (source)

“Loved the half time performance definitely in my top 10 I was actually expecting Cardi (B) to come out but Lady Gaga was definitely a surprise” (source)

“I don’t like his music, but I have to give Bad Bunny credit—he put on a great Latin show at the Super Bowl halftime. Big surprise seeing Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.” (source)

“I LOVE YOU BAD BUNNY IT WAS BEAUTIFUL DAMN ITTTTTT” (source)

#BadBunny and #LadyGaga dance together during the #SuperBowl Halftime Show.



Gaga made a surprise appearance in the middle of Bad Bunny's halftime set to sing "Die With A Smile."



(via NBC/NFL/Apple Music) pic.twitter.com/Jug01wl59i — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2026

You can replay Bad Bunny’s performance through Peacock; it is unclear if/when an official upload of the performance will be made available online.

