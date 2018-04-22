Avicii’s Family Searches for Answers After DJ’s Death

The family of Swedish DJ Avicii is still searching for answers after his surprising death on Friday at 28 years old. The EDM pioneer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died in Oman and there is still no word on the cause of death.

Sources told TMZ that Bergling’s older brother, David Bergling, is in Muscat, Oman and checked into a hotel near the resort where his brother was vacationing.

Sources also told The Blast that his family and management are still “gathering the facts about exactly what happened” to Bergling.

Avicii’s publicist confirmed the shocking news on Friday morning.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th,” the statement read. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Omani police reportedly conducted two autopsies on Bergling’s body, and found no evidence of foul play.

“We absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion of death,” a source told Sky News.

Meanwhile, his body is being flown back to Sweden.

Berlgling was in Oman on vacation and staying at Muscat Hills Resort. The resort staff said he was “extremely kind to all our staff and acted like any of our regular guests.”

“Avicii definitely did seem to be in good spirits while enjoying his time and he was also very friendly with everyone,” the resort staff wrote on Instagram. “As much as we enjoyed his company here at Muscat Hills Resort, we are extremely sad to hear and read all the recent news and therefore we would like to express our sincere condolences to his family, friends and all his fans.”

Omani officials have yet to release a cause of death, but Bergling retired from performing at the height of his career in 2016 when he was only 26 years old.

“Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way,” he wrote in a letter to fans at the time. “It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

Bergling suffered a series of health issues, including acute pancreatitis caused by alcohol use. He also had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

“To me it was something I had to do for my health,” he told Billboard of retiring from touring. “The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I’m more of an introverted person in general.It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think.”

As Avicii, Begling was known as an innovator of EDM and helping the genre go mainstream. He collaborated with Chris Martin, Zac Brown, Wyclef Jean, Robbie Williams, David Guetta, Adam Lambert, Aloe Blacc, Nile Rodgers, Madonna and many more. During his lifetime, he released two full-length albums. His last release was the 2017 EP Avīci (01).