ASAP Rocky Admits to Being a Sex Addict

A$AP Rocky has never shied away from discussing his active sex life, but now the rapper is admitting he suffers from sex addiction. On a clip of Untold Stories of Hip Hop shared by TMZ, the “Fashion Killa” artist opened up to NYC host and Power 105.1 DJ Angie Martinez about his long-standing addiction, which he claims began in junior high school. It’s unclear if Rocky has been officially diagnosed by a mental health professional, but when asked about the issue by Martinez, he gives a candid answer.

“I was always a sex addict,” Rocky admitted, saying of its start, “Like probably junior high. Yeah like I was horny. I didn’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I was literally just horny.”

“I’ve been a sex addict for some time,” Rocky adds in the clip. “I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking on.”

This won’t come as much of a shock to Rocky’s followers and fans, but is the first time since he’s referred to his sexual exploits as an addiction. In his 2018 interview with Esquire, the Harlem rapper confessed he first took part in an orgy at age 15, and has been open about “Purple Kisses” being inspired by a group sex experience in Europe.

“But I was doing it when I was poor, though,” Rocky told the magazine of his teenage orgy experience. “My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old. Yeah, I was at Booker T Washington [High School] in New York City. My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway. Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes.”

“The first time was in this apartment building,” he recalled. “We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and ten guys, and we all just took turns.”

Untold Stories of Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff, Getty