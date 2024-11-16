Art Garfunkel Cried During Recent Paul Simon Reunion

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel recently reunited for the first time in years, revealing the emotional rift and attempt to heal that has plagued the duo since their breakup in 1970. According to The Independent, Garfunkel spoke with his son for a new interview in The Sunday Times. In it, he reveals reuniting with Simon in recent weeks for lunch, cutting right to the core of their disagreement.

“I looked at Paul and said, ‘What happened? Why haven’t we seen each other?’” Garfunkel said. “Paul mentioned an old interview where I said some stuff. I cried when he told me how much I had hurt him. Looking back, I guess I wanted to shake up the nice guy image of Simon & Garfunkel. Y’know what? I was a fool!”

The Independent notes that Garfunkel may be referencing an interview with The Telegraph in 2015, where he called Simon an “idiot,” a “jerk,” and a “monster.” For the musician, his goal in their recent meeting was burying some hatchets and make amends.

“Will Paul bring his guitar? Who knows. For me, it was about wanting to make amends before it’s too late,” he says. “It felt like we were back in a wonderful place. As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug.”

The pair last performed together in 2010 for the American Film Institute’s tribute to Mike Nichols, director of The Graduate. The duo’s music shot to success after appearing in his film The Graduate.

Garfunkel’s son added his own point of view on the reunion, also planted some seeds for the future.

“He called me and said, ‘Paul’s my brother; he’s family,’” Garfunkel Jr. added. “I do think there is a possibility of them getting together musically. I’m speaking hypothetically here, but maybe a big TV/charity event.”