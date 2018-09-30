Ariana Grande Reveals Uplifting Instagram Post Following Emotional Twitter Spree

Ariana Grande shared an inspiring message on her Instagram Story Sunday, a few days after her emotional Twitter spree. The message also followed a Saturday Night Live episode in which Pete Davidson frequently joked about his engagement to the singer.

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall,” read the quote, attributed to author F. Scott Fitzgerald. The line comes from Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby.

Before she shared the quote, Grande was backstage at Saturday Night Live to support Davidson. She was originally supposed to perform, but backed out and was replaced by Kanye West. She did share a photo of Davidson backstage, adding “live from NY” as a caption.

The couple’s whirlwind romance and engagement over the summer was the frequent target for jokes, including some from Davidson himself. In a pre-taped sketch, SNL co-star Kyle Mooney decided to pretend to be Davidson to get attention, even getting engaged to a celebrity out of his league, Wendy Williams. During Davidson’s “Weekend Update” performance, he joked about switching Granee’s birth control pills with Tic-Tacs and the death threats he receives.

“I hate it (the new attention). It’s awful. I’m so scared. I got death threats. Malcolm X, Martin Luther King and Pete Davidson are all people who’ve gotten death threats,” Davidson joked.

Later, Davidson said he wants a prenup.

“God forbid we split up, and she takes half my sneakers. I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman. I live at her place. She pays like $60,000 for rent, and all I have to do is: stock the fridge … yeah,” Davidson joked.

On Thursday, Grande tweeted a series of concerning messages. “Can I [please] have one okay day. Just one. [please],” she wrote in one. In another, she complained about being “so f– tired.”

She also told her fans, “[Thank you] for loving me [so much] I do not deserve it.”

These messages came three weeks after rapper Mac Miller, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, died on Sept. 7 at age 26. Since then, Grande has shared several tributes to him and reportedly adopted his dog.

“I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

The 25-year-old Grande released her fourth album Sweetener in August.

Photo credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images