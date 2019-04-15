Ariana Grande Teases a Possible *NSYNC Reunion at Coachella

Ariana Grande fans are prepared to usher out the 2019 Coachella, dubbing it #Arichella according to the LA Times and attempting to outdo the performance Beyonce put on a few years back. But the pop star also seems to be teasing her own special surprises that might give fans of late ’90s boy bands something to pay attention to.

Grande will close out both Sundays of the festival, taking the stage at 10:30 p.m. PT this Sunday and the following weekend, April 21. The pop star is currently on her Sweetener world tour, with Coachella representing her next pair of stops. And the hype is in full effect, especially when Grande teases she might be performing with *NSYNC at the show.

The hints have come in all shapes, including some chatter from members Lance Bass and JC Chasez.

“Mic check, mic check one… two… is this thing on?!?” Chasez wrote on Twitter, soon retweeted by Grande who added, “Sure is…” followed by a giant black heart emoji.

Bass also retweeted Chasez and added, “Here we go ooo ooo ooo,” surrounded by musical notes.

That’s far from all the pop star has been doing to hint at something *NSYNC-related hitting the stage in California on Sunday.

Grande posted several social media posts earlier in the week highlighting the group. The first shows a live performance of the boy band, with member Justin Timberlake front and center. And it features a very young Ariana Grande in the audience apparently.

She then followed it up with a short clip lip syncing and dancing to “Tearing Up My Heart” by the boy band.

the best medicine 🖤 90s baby 🎧📹 pic.twitter.com/lQuTf2Udoo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 11, 2019

“[The] best medicine,” Grande wrote alongside the video. “90s baby.”

According to a report from TMZ, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez are planning some sort of reunion on stage with Grande, but there is one obvious major piece missing.

Justin Timberlake will reportedly not be involved in the *NSYNC reunion, leaving the spot open for Grande to step in and fill the void. Timberlake recently just wrapped up his Man of the Woods tour on Saturday night with a tearful response to a message from wife Jessical Biel.

“I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do,” Biel said in the video snapped backstage at the concert. “You inspire me, you inspire Silas, you inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us.”

So considering that, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise for fans that Timberlake wouldn’t be involved.

Tune in to see if Ariana Grande and *NSYNC team up on stage at 10:30 p.m. PT.