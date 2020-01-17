Ariana Grande Responds to Trolls Criticizing Her Fashion Choices

Ariana Grande has spoken out in defense of her personal fashion choices. As Entertainment Tonight noticed, the singer’s wardrobe was the subject of discussion on Twitter, which was critical of the clothes she’s spotted wearing when not performing, specifically that “she could easily stand out.” Grande tweeted her response, which didn’t mince words about what she chooses to wear.

thank god i’m a singer then 😭 gimmeee a break

i don’t like having my photo taken, i escape the paparazzi almost every time

i never post photos that aren’t on stage but shit i promise i have cute ass clothes 🥺 cuter than this fuckin candy jacket i- — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 15, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the “7 Rings” singer repeated that she’s “never even seen like ever” in public, adding that she hasn’t “even been able to put on a pair of f—- boots lately because of the traumatic image I have in my head of these uh…. TikTok ‘performers.’”

Back in November, Grande also used Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her last hit song, “Thank U, Next,” as well as reflect on the very emotional year that led to the song’s release. In the fall of 2018, she had a very public breakup with her fiance, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, after the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

“I can’t believe I’ve spent more time alone this year than I have in my life,” Grande tweeted at the time. “I can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist I’ve had, how many times I’ve sung this song, how much I’ve learned and healed, how much I still have to learn and heal!”

She concluded that her “heart feels good. Even though everything is up in the air / I still have a million questions… I’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. I guess.”

Thank U, Next was released in February of last year, just six months after her previous album, Sweetener. In the wake of the albums’ release, she told E! News how her relationship with Davidson impacted its title track.

“I was also trying to be protective,” she said. “In my relationship [with Pete] at the time, things were like up and down and on and off, and so I didn’t know what was going to happen and then we got back together, so I had to make a different version of it, and then we broke up again, so we ended up going with that verse.”