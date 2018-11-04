Ariana Grande Releases New Song Referencing Pete Davidson, Mac Miller Before ‘SNL’

Ariana Grande is reportedly releasing a new song referencing her split with Pete Davidson and the death of Mac Miller just before tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live.

The song – titled “thank u, next” — is the first single off a new album the singer will reportedly release before heading off on her Sweetener tour. The album reportedly was born out of the events that have transpired in Grande’s life in the past few months.

Ahead of the supposed release time for the song, Grande posted several messages on Twitter.

According to TMZ, Grande will be releasing the song 30 minutes before the new episode of the long-running NBC series, which Davidson is a member of the cast.

The song’s overarching theme is empowerment, and reportedly touches on the things she has been through in her relationships with both Davidson and Miller. She told fans on Twitter earlier Saturday it is not a diss track.

“no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth,” she wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

The new song will reportedly be released at 11 p.m. ET.

The song reportedly names Davidson, Miller and other, but she does not diss her ex-fiance like she did earlier this week following a Saturday Night Live promo where he poked fun at the end of their whirlwind romance, which featured this week’s host and musical guest, Jonah Hill and Maggie Rogers.

“Hey, Maggie. I’m Pete… You wanna get married?” Davidson asked her.

Without a pause, Rogers replied, “No” and shook her head.

“Oh for three,” Davidson said before the end of the spot.

Grande tweeted after the ad was released, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

“Thank u, next,” she added in a second tweet at the time.

The singer started teasing the song on Friday, when she releases a series of cryptic tweets many considered lyrics to the new song.

“cause look what i found… ain’t no need for searching and for that i say…. thank u, next,” the pop star tweeted. “got so much love… got so much patience…… i’ve learnt from the pain …. and turnt out amazin…. say i’ve loved and i’ve lost….. but that’s not what i see cause look what i got…. look what u taught me. and for that i say …… thank u, next.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.