Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: How to Watch Online Friday

TV coverage and livestreams will make Aretha Franklin’s funeral service a global event on Friday, Aug. 31.

The legendary singer passed away on Aug. 16, and her funeral has been put off for two weeks. On Friday, she will finally be laid to rest in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, according to a report by Decider. The event will begin at 10 a.m. ET, and will be available to watch through multiple avenues.

First, Fox News and CNN will both air live coverage of the funeral, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. Likewise, local TV stations including WDIV-TV, WJBK-TV and WXYZ-TV will air the service in its entirety in the Detroit area.

For those that prefer to watch online, that is an option as well. The Associated Press will have a live stream of the entire funeral, including performances, speeches and sermons.

The funeral will be held at the Greater Grace Temple, a massive religious facility on Seven Mile Road in the city. The church often livestreams its events, though there is no word whether the funeral will stream on its home site as well.

Franklin’s funereal is expected to be a massive event. At least six musical performances have been planned. Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Ronald Isley, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia Barrino and Yolanda Adams are reportedly scheduled to honor Franklin.

Likewise, the list of speakers at the funeral is incredible. Former President Bill Clinton will deliver a euology for Franklin, as will Smokey Robinson, Cicely Tyson, Clive Davis and Jesse Jackson. Other politicians will speak as well, including Michigan governor Rick Snyder, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

The Greater Grace Temple’s Bishop Charles H. Ellis III posted a statement on Franklin’s passing on the church website. It is unclear whether he too will speak at the funeral, but he clearly mourned the loss of a hometown hero.

“Today the world mourns one of the most prolific and iconic voices ever to grace the entertainment stage,” he wrote. “Ms. Aretha Franklin is a musical genius who extended her gifts beyond the music industry. Her spiritual conviction caused her to give God glory for her many gifts and talents. Her religious roots were deep enough for her to be most generous to many churches and Pastors. Her influence was broad enough to open doors of opportunity to hundreds of musical artists. Her love was sincere enough to look beyond our faults. While she was received by the entire world, we as Detroiters still call her our own.”

Franklin was 76 years old.