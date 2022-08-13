'American Idol' Alum's Victoria Secret TikTok Song Draws Response From CEO

American Idol alum Jax has achieved a heck of a group of fans on TikTok and has finally hit a viral moment thanks to her song "Victoria's Secret." The 26-year-old's song posted back on June 8 seems to allude to the answer to Victoria's actual secret, which isn't what most would expect.

The chorus outlines that Jax knows the secret, she's actually an old man in Ohio making money off "girls like me." The viral post prompted a response from Victoria's Secret's current CEO, according to JustJared.

"Jax's latest single 'Victoria's Secret' has resonated with many of her fans, including me," CEO Amy Hauk wrote via the company's official Instagram account. "I want to thank Jax for addressing important issues in her lyrics. We make no excuses for the past. And we're committed to regaining your trust. I believe that to create trust, you need to get comfortable being vulnerable. Admitting you were wrong, shaking your struggles, it's first step to true meaningful connection.

"Our transformation is a journey and every day we are working hard to advocate for all women – including the 25,000 who work for us," Hauk continued. "As CEO of Victoria's Secret and PINK, I can wholeheartedly say that we are all committed to building a community where everyone feels seen and respected. And if we mess up or can do better, we want to know. We truly value your voice and are working to find new ways to listen and being you into the conversation."

According to Variety, Jax's tune was written before the release of Hulu's docuseries titled Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demonds. It looks into the company's founder, Les Wexner, and his connection to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. "I would like to take credit for the genius timing of the release but honestly we had no idea the Hulu documentary was coming out," Jax told the outlet. "In fact, the producers saw my first Victoria's Secret TikTok before their premiere and immediately asked me to create one for the show. ... Crazy coincidence!"

According to the American Idol alum, her intention wasn't to single out a specific brand but rather to highlight the overarching conversation that needed to take place about the industry. "There are a bunch of young girls my age running marketing over there and hard-working models. This is no knock on the models. Those are powerful, beautiful girls. But at the same time, it's not exactly my job to keep up with the growth of a corporation," she tells the outlet. "I just need to write songs about my truth and tell my story. And I feel bad that there has to be some damage control on that front because I did that. The point of the song is he realized he was getting called out by a culture of women standing up for themselves. So then he liquidated all the money and ghosted and went off the grid. Now we're all sitting here with body problems and he has billions of dollars. That doesn't sit right with me."