‘American Idol’ Alum Katharine McPhee Cancels Tour Due to ‘Vocal Fatigue’

Singer Katharine McPhee has been forced to postpone her tour due to “extreme vocal fatigue,” the former American Idol contestant wrote on Instagram Friday.

McPhee, 34, shared a lengthy message with fans about the tour she had planned for November. According to a statement on her website, the 10-date tour will be rescheduled for 2019.

“I’ve been so looking forward to getting on the road and seeing all your faces for my upcoming tour dates,” McPhee wrote. “It is with deep regret that I must postpone these live dates until next year. I’ve been struggling with extreme vocal fatigue these last few weeks following my Broadway run and have been on strict vocal rest for weeks in hopes that I could be ready for this tour come November, but it looks like my body is going to need a little more time.”

McPhee continued, “I’m so sorry. It’s a frustrating situation to say the least, but not something I haven’t been through before. Vocal injuries are a hard thing to explain because this is not an illness. I am able to socialize and live my life, but I have to do it in total silence. I promise we will reschedule these dates and I’ll be back to myself in a couple weeks. I hope you understand.”

The November tour was scheduled to kick off on Nov. 3 in Kohler, Wisconsin and continued through Nov. 17 with a date in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

McPhee performed on Broadway in Sara Bareilles’ Waitress as Jenna, the role originated by Jessie Mueller. She stayed with the production longer than originally announced, ending her run in August. She released her most recent studio album, I Fall in Love Too Easily, in November 2017. She will also release a new live album, Live on Soundstage, on Nov. 16.

Aside from her music career, McPhee also recently finished playing Paige on CBS’ Scorpion, which was cancelled after four seasons earlier this year. She also starred in Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Bayou Caviar, which was released earlier this month.

McPhee also got engaged to Grammy-winning producer David Foster, 68, in June. Her father died days after their engagement.

“My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation. And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss,” McPhee wrote on Instagram in July. “My love wisely said to me the other day that ‘death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.’ So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love.”

McPhee gained fame as the runner-up on American Idol‘s fifth season in 2006. She released her first studio album the following year. Her other acting credits include Shark Night 3D, Smash and Lifetime’s The Lost Wife of Robert Durst.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images