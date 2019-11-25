AMAs 2019: Watch Post Malone’s Guitarist Launch Guitar Into the Air After Epic Performance

Post Malone, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne‘s performance at the AMAs on Sunday culminated in one remarkable guitar toss that had viewers on the edges of their seats. The three stars performed a multi-generational mash-up with a live band, and the guitarist flung his instrument away when the song was over, with the moment going viral on social media.

It was one of the most hotly anticipated performances of the night, as it marked Ozzy Osbourne’s return to the stage for the first time in months. Osbourne has spent much of 2019 recovering from various health issues, but he was back on his feet on Sunday for a dramatic rendition of “Take What You Want.”

The stage filled with flames in an incredible pyrotechnics display, with shooting fireworks and strobe lights punctuating each measure. Osbourne banged his head along with the younger performers, and in the final chorus, the guitarist moved to the front of the stage for a squealing solo. When he was finished, he threw the guitar up over his head and walked out from under it in one fluid motion, letting it hit the ground. Watch it in the video clip below.

The effect was somehow more impressive than all the fire and lights on the stage, perhaps because it was tangible and material. It strengthened the growing connection between artists like Malone or Scott with artists like Osbourne — irreverent rockstars of a classic era.

“Take What You Want” was on Malone’s album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which came out in September. It won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop album at the AMAs on Sunday, and Malone was clearly fired up. Scott and Osbourne were featured on the album version as well, which has a slightly less raucous feel for the Prince of Darkness.

Whoever needs to see this, enjoy, post Malone, Travis Scott and ozzy osbourne absolutely killed it pic.twitter.com/noIMPait30 — Ben Zelko (@BenZelko) November 25, 2019

While it was Malone’s song, most eyes were on Osbourne during Sunday’s performance, as the 70-year-old has been dealing with some health issues this year. According to a report by Rolling Stone, Osbourne’s woes began last October with a serious staph infection that was nearly fatal. He needed surgery on his hand, but wound up in the ICU with pneumonia after the procedure.

Osbourne then suffered a serious fall in January, and needed surgery to recover. All of this forced him to postpone his 2019 tour dates, to the disappointment of fans.

Thankfully, Osbourne’s comeback is not limited to the American Music Awards. Starting in May of 2020 he is finally setting out on the No More Tours 2 tour, beginning in Atlanta, Georgia. He also has a new record on the way — his first since 2010.