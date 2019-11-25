AMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Seemingly Shades Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta in Speech Amid Music Claims

After a months-long battle with her former record label, Big Machine Records, Taylor Swift took a subtle jab at Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun while accepting the award for favorite album – pop/rock at Sunday night’s 2019 American Music Awards. Taking the stage just days after the drama reignited with claims that Borchetta and Braun would not allow her to perform songs from her back catalogue, the 29-year-old singer took a moment to speak out on new beginnings and thank her new record label, Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, for their support.

“This album really felt like a new beginning, and I also really love my record label, Universal and Republic,” Swift said. “Thank you for being so generous to me and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make. As a songwriter, it’s so thrilling to me that I get to keep doing that.”

The drama between Swift, Borchetta, and Braun was first sparked over the summer after Braun acquired Big Machine Records along with her entire back catalogue of music, which Swift called her “worst case scenario.” She also accused Braun of subjecting her to “incessant, manipulative bullying” for years and “controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated” with him.

Although the battle had largely died down, it was reignited last week after Swift accused Braun and Borchetta on social media of forbidding her from performing any of her old music at the AMAs, where she intended to perform a medley of her songs over the years.

Responding to the allegations, both Big Machine Records and Braun claimed that they were false and that they had never forbid Swift from performing any of her previous tracks.

Despite the uncertainty of her performance, Swift did take the stage Sunday night with a medley that included “The Man,” “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” and “Lover.” For the first song of the performance, Swift, in another subtle dig at Braun and Borchetta, wore a white shirt bearing the titles of her back catalogue – her self-titled album, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

In her speech following her performance, Swift thanked her fans, stating, “all that matters to me is the memories I’ve had with you guys, with you, the fans, over the years. And guys, we’ve had fun, incredible, exhilarating times together. Thank you for being the reason I am on this stage, from the very first day of my career until tonight. I’m so lucky to get to do this.”