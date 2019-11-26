AMAs 2019: Selena Gomez Debuts New ’90s Bob on Red Carpet

Selena Gomez unveiled a striking new haircut on Sunday at the American Music Awards of 2019. The actress wore a bob, cut just above shoulder-length and curled playfully inward. The new look won the approval of fans on social media instantly.

Gomez awas one of the undisputed stars of the night at the AMAs this weekend. She debuted her new haircut on the red carpet, under the watchful eye of professional stylists. Her middle-parted new ‘do framed her face perfectly, and showed off a more natural dark color than she wore previously.

Gomez paired her new hair with a silky green mini-dress. The piece had a pin on the left side of her chest and a big tassled ruffle, as if that were all that was holding it. The strapless dress matched her pointed high heels, and she tied it all together with a fearsome necklace of diamonds.

Like many of the stars that performed at the AMAs, Gomez had an outfit change as well. When she took the stage to sing “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” in a black gown with sleeves long enough to cover her hands, a high collar and a skirt taht fell all the way to the floor.

Here, Gomez’s hair was allowed to curl a bit more, and hung looser around her shoulders. The singer put on a good show that fans were happy with, though according to a report by PEOPLE, she actually suffered a panic attack just before taking the stage.

“She definitely had a panic attack. She was nervous. She hasn’t been on stage in two years, and it’s an important song in her career,” a source close to Gomez told the outlet. “She really wanted to deliver.”

The insider said that Gomez’s panic attack came on “at the last minute,” and did not mince words when they added: “It threw her off. She did sound better at rehearsal.”

Still, the general consensus was that Gomez performed well, especially for her first live TV concert in two years. The nerves broke afterwards as well, according to the source.

“She had fun afterwards with her friends and family and was in good spirits,” they said.

Gomez posted a thankful message on Instagram as well, implying that this was just the beginning of a larger comeback for her. Fans have been dying for new music from Gomez since 2015, when she released Revival. Since then, she has been grappling with medical issues including Lupus, which ultimately resulted in a kidney transplant.

