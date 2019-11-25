AMAs 2019: Post Malone Dancing to Shania Twain Video Goes Viral as Fans’ Favorite Moment of the Night

No one at Sunday’s American Music Awards was a bigger fan of Shania Twain than Post Malone, and no one was a bigger fan of Post Malone being a fan of Shania Twain than the internet! After the “Sunflower” rapper’s joyful dancing to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” went viral on Twitter, award show viewers were declaring it the best part of the whole night.

Post Malone singing when Shania Twain shows up is beautiful #AMAs

pic.twitter.com/nFfO5zxC8q — Tommy (@Tomm_MaStar) November 25, 2019

Drink in hand, Post rocked out with some serious dance moves to Twain’s closing performance, during which she covered some of the rapper’s “Rockstar” in addition to Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and Drake’s “God’s Plan” before turning the finale into a medley of some of her biggest hits.

Fans of Malone and Twain loved the moment, taking to Twitter to joke and revel in the joyful video.

While another Twitter user called the video “such a vibe,” another declared it their “WHOLE HEART,” while a different user noticed, “Everyone gets hyped for Shania!”

Beautiful. And fueled by a crap ton of alcohol. 😂🍺🥃🍸🍾 — It’s Me (@michellew_) November 25, 2019

When they say dance like no one is looking, this is the example that best fits the description — SavART1E (@PartyART1E) November 25, 2019

If you don’t break out & sing along when this song comes on, can you even be trusted? — ♏️o’ 🇳🇬 (@igivegoodheart) November 25, 2019

Malone was having a seriously wonderful night in general, coming into the AMAs with seven nominations, including for Artist of the Year, and left with the Favorite Album – Rap/Hip Hop for Hollywood Bleeding award.

“I’m not too good at talking in front of people, but I want to thank everybody who showed love,” Malone said in his acceptance speech. “Honestly, words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything that you have shown. I just want to say thank you to everyone… and thank you all the fans for the love and support.”

