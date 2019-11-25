AMAs 2019 Fans Call for Firing After Camera Angles Spark Viewer Fury

The American Music Awards are learning a thing or two about camera angles as viewers at home made it known they were not happy with the production. The issue at hand had to do with various camera angles that came off as confusing or too rushed, and many capturing random moments of the audience.

“Who is the intern managing all these camera angles at the #AMAs,” one user tweeted.

During many of the performances, viewers were quick to fire off complaints about what they were seeing on their screens.

Whoever creative directed @KeshaRose performance needs to be fired…..these camera angles are HORRIBLE……#AMAs2019 #AMAs — Black Meryl Streep (@rupert_baxter) November 25, 2019

Another user commented, “The camera angles for the #AMAs are horrible.”

The AMAs are being so shady with their camera angles on the audience!! They keep showing those girls on their phones…. — 𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖆𝕸𝖎𝖏𝖆🗝 (@Camilizer4lifee) November 25, 2019

It’s been an eventful night, as expected, for the 47th installment of the American Music Awards. Ciara, the host of the event, drew some comments after showing up in what many called an “oversized blue jacket.” Among other notable fashion moments during the pre-show event was Carrie Underwood sporting a glittery purple gown, Selena Gomez showcasing her new hair-do and a neon green mini-dress, and Billie Eilish showing up in an outfit that resembled that of a beekeeper.

Receiving the highest honor of the evening — and the decade — was Taylor Swift. Prior to accepting her Artist of the Decade award, the “You Need To Calm Down” singer put together a live performance consisting of many of her classics throughout the last 10 years. All of this coming on the heels of drama over Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun about the use of songs due to legal rights.

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming & development at Dick Clark Productions said in a press statement. “We’re thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!”