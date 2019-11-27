AMAs 2019: Christina Aguilera Posts Dazzling ‘Thank You’ Photo That Glows

Christina Aguilera is still feeling thankful following her performance at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night. After the singer took the stage to reunite with A Great Big World for the first live performance of their new song “Fall on Me,” Aguilera took to Instagram Tuesday to express her gratitude over the night and the warm welcome she received after having not attended the AMAs since 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Nov 25, 2019 at 10:59am PST

“Fall on Me,” Aguilera captioned the gallery of images from the performance. “Thank you [American Music Awards] and [A Great Big World]…(Just found out [Fall on Me] made it to #1 on the [iTunes] charts. Happy Monday. I love you guys)

The former The Voice coach’s post drew plenty of praise from her more than 6 million followers, who took to the comments section to applaud the feat and comment on her AMAs performance.

“YOU ARE #1 ON ITUNES QUEEN CONGRATULATIONS,” one fan wrote.

“GOD ON ME!!!!!! What an amazing day for all of us Fighters,” added another. “we love youuuu!!!!!!!”

“You definitely killed it! You made me cry so hard,” commented a third. “The performance was absolutely stunning.”

“That first photo is so ethereal! Captured the moment perfectly,” wrote another.

After first collaborating on the 2013 hit “Say Something,” Aguilera and A Great Big World members Chad King and Ian Axel followed Taylor Swift’s Artist of the Decade performance with the first live performance of “Fall on Me,” a cover of a 2018 duet by Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli that was originally penned by A Great Big World.

Changing into a second ensemble after walking the read carpet wearing a white long-sleeve Jean Paul Gaultier gown with exaggerated, rigid shoulder pads and a hood, the 38-year-old songstress was front and center for the performance, which was accompanied by a small orchestra.

Speaking to reporters on the AMA’s red carpet livestream before taking the stage, Aguilera had opened up about the evolution of her music and her reunion with A Great Big World.

“I just listen,” she said. “I’m just always open. I feel as a creator and an artist you just can’t ever get swayed by the business aspect of all of it. To me, it just means everything when it’s organic and it’s felt.”

“And that’s what the song that I’m here to perform with A Great Big World is today about,” she added. “It’s such a spiritual magic that happens when we come together.”

Aguilera had last attended the AMAs in 2017 when she paid tribute to Whitney Houston with a performance during the ceremony.