AMAS 2019: Carrie Underwood Dazzles in Glittery Purple Gown and Fans Are Loving It

Carrie Underwood has made her grand entrance at the 2019 AMAs and fans are gushing over her sparkly look. Dazzling the red carpet in a sequined purple gown with an elegant chiffon-appearing train, the “Drinking Alone” singer arrived without husband, Mike Fisher on Sunday night and stunned the crowds with a daring side-slit, showing off her gorgeously tanned and fit legs. Suffice to say, fans took to the social media fawning over the look and commenting about how gorgeous the country singer, nominated for Favorite Female Artist – Country, and Favorite Album – Country, looked tonight.

Fans took to Twitter to share a vibrant reaction to the stunning look that Underwood complemented with a gold chain and a pair of gold strapped heels, leaving many to applaud the country singer for her daring, bold style on the red carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Carrie Underwood is the only solid look so far,” wrote one fan.

“Carrie Underwood’s dress is a SERVE,” added another.

“UM CARRIE UNDERWOOD LOOKS SO GOOD OH MY GOD,” wrote another fan.

“Carrie Underwood, she looks good, her hair is pretty, the color of the dress is cool, the make up is fine. Good look,” wrote another.

Coming fresh off the CMAs, Underwood is nominated for two awards tonight and counting her blessings this year. Expressing her gratitude ahead of Thanksgiving, the Oklahoma native, who just wrapped up her Cry Pretty Tour 360, admits 2019 was a whirlwind of a year, filled with almost too many good things to mention.

“My list of things I’m thankful for is too vast,” Underwood shared with her record label. “First and foremost, my family. We had a baby earlier this year, which is crazy to think about all of the things that we’ve done and thinking about starting off this year pregnant and having a baby and all of the places that he’s already seen. I’m thankful for health and we’ve had safety along all of our travels.

“Of course, I’m thankful for the tour and I’m thankful to the fans that have come out to see us,” she continued. “There’s a lot to be thankful for. God has blessed us with some incredible stuff and hopefully we’ve done good with what we’ve been blessed with.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour, which included Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, concluded at the end of October. The tour boasted a massive stage and a state-of-the-art lighting system — one that Underwood looks back on with fondness, and a bit of nostalgia now.

“Aaaaaaandd, that’s a wrap on the [Cry Pretty Tour 360]!” Underwood posted on social media, after the final show. “It’s been a blast and a blessing! Thanks to all the band and crew and behind the scenes folks that made it all happen night after night and thanks to each and every fan that came out to see us! I’m truly going to miss this tour and all the people on it! How on earth did I get so lucky?!?!”

The AMAs are live on Sunday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp