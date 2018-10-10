AMAs 2018: Mariah Carey Wows Viewers With Soulful ‘With You’ Performance

Mariah Carey channeled her inner “Goddess of Love” with a sultry performance of new single “With You” during the 2018 American Music Awards.

Wearing a stunning pink slim fit gown, which hid a group of male dancers who later popped up and danced around the singer, Carey debuted the first single off her upcoming album.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The quiet and soulful performance sparked discussion on social media, with many complimenting the singer for her new song.

Mariah Carey looks good and this With You song sounds like a bop #AMAs — Britt Fennell (@ThisIsBrittneyF) October 10, 2018

“Mariah is slaying that dress and that new song!!!” One Twitter user commented.

“Mariah sounds pretty good,” another one added.

“Thank you Mariah for FINALLY giving me us some ‘Butterfly’ realness…’” Another user wrote.

Some viewers were not entertained by Mariah’s return to the American Music Awards stage, many criticizing the singers looks and her new sound.

“Someone phoned in a huge favor for Mariah, it would appear,” one Twitter user said criticizing the singer.

“Mariah Carey looks sickening,” another user harshly expressed.

“Mariah Carey must have cinder blocks on her feet cause mama refuses to move them,” another Twitter user added.

“I say this with so much love but Mariah needs to hang it up. I just want to remember her for ‘Vision of Love’ and ‘Always Be My Baby.’ And maybe even ‘Heartbreaker,’” another user reflected.

The pop star has been promoting her latest singles “With You” and “GTFO.” Ahead of the performance, Billboard reports, she teased the music video for the song on Twitter.

This will be Carey’s follow up to 2014’s iconic Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, no official title or release date for the album have been announced yet.

“I felt like I was watching a bad drag queen show with that Mariah Carey performance,” one user wrote.

“Mariah has restored her vocals!!!! We are blessed!!! She slayed it!” Another user praised.

“Everyone hating on Mariah singing, but Ella Mai can’t stop shaking her voice during boo’d up…” another one wrote.

The 2018 American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Along with Carey, the awards show also featured performances from Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Ella Mai, Post Malone and many other.