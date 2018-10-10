AMAs 2018: ‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Resurfaces on the Red Carpet

He might not have been up for any awards, but Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin may have been having more fun than anyone else at Tuesday’s American Music Awards red carpet.

Culkin would go on to introduce an award category during the annual ceremony, but on the red carpet the notoriously private star was hamming it up, throwing up peace signs andmaking goofy faces. He boldly posed in a navy blue suit and black printed button-up.

Culkin is known more recently for his humorous takes on social media, including on the 2018 Academy Awards, during which he joked he had been left out of the “In Memoriam” segment yet again.

“I’m bummed this is the FOURTH year in a row I was left out of the In Memoriam #Oscars #NotDeadYet,” the former child actor tweeted in March.

The My Girl actor almost appeared on the hit CBS show The Big Bang Theory, he revealed in an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast in August, but he ended up turning the role down.

“They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory. And I said, ‘Noooo.’ It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch,” Culkin said.

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool; thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no; again, flattered — but no.’ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm,” he added.

Culkin added he is always concerned with not just the quantity of the work he takes on as an adult, but the quality.

“I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig,” Culkin added. “At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall.”

In 2017, he told The Guardian that he stepped out of the spotlight at the height of his career due to a pointed disinterest in fame.

“I don’t just turn my back, I actively don’t want it,” he explained. “The paps go after me because I don’t whore myself out.”

When asked why he thinks people are still so interested in him, Culkin said he has “no idea.”

“I was thinking about this the other day — I’d crossed the wrong street, picked up a tail, suddenly there’s a crush of 20 paparazzi,” he added. “Then people with camera phones get involved. I don’t think I’m worthy of that.

We’re glad he’s at least enjoying these cameras!

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp