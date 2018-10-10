AMAs 2018: Busy Philipps Makes First Public Appearance Since James Franco Assault Allegations Leaked

Busy Phillips was serving menswear chic looks at the American Music Awards Tuesday, taking to the red carpet for the first time since her bullying allegations against Freaks and Geeks co-star James Franco surfaced.

Taking to the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the Busy Tonight host rocked voluminous curls with a a black suit paired with matching bra and layered accessories in a look that was perfect for her presenting duties alongside John Stamos later in the evening.

In her new memoir, This Will Only Hurt A Little, Phillips dished on her fraught relationship with former co-star Franco, who has gone on to win the 2018 Golden Globe for best actor for his movie The Disaster Artist.

At one point during filming, Phillips said a director asked her to hit Franco in the chest, but when she did, Franco grabbed her, screamed at her to never touch him again and threw her to the ground.

“Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me. Immediately, I could feel the wet hot stinging of tears, but I tried like hell to suck them back in,” Philipps wrote.

After another take, Phillips said she went to co-star Linda Cardellini in tears about what had happened. Producer Judd Apatow did ask Franco to apologize the next day, and Phillips said after watching the scene on tape, Franco told Philipps his behavior “was pretty mean.”

Franco has yet to comment on the story.

The actor and director has been accused of inappropriate behavior in the past, including in January, when five women accused him of sexual misconduct in a story published by the Los Angeles Times.

The Spring Breakers actor later called the allegations as “not accurate” when he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” he told Colbert. “So, I don’t want to shut them down in any way. It’s a good thing, and I support it.”

After Phillips’ memoir added to the allegations against him, his The Deuce co-star and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal revealed the steps taken on set after the LA Times expose came out on SiriusXM show Sway in the Morning, on Shade Tuesday.

“I felt it was my responsibility to do the opposite of ignore it,” she said. “At the time that the accusations against James came out in the LA Times, we read them all, we took them very seriously. We spoke to every woman on the crew and in the cast to find out if they felt respected and what their experience of working with James was and everyone said that they had been totally respected by him.”

Photo Credit:WireImage / Steve Granitz