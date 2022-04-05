Aly & AJ 'Distraught' After Tour Bus 'Caught in Crossfire' of Sacramento Mass Shooting

✖

Singers Aly and AJ Michalka posted a heartfelt tribute to the victims of a mass shooting in Sacramento, California this weekend. The duo performed not far away from the violent tragedy in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 3. The Aly & AJ tour staff is reportedly alright, but they were horrified on behalf of the victims and their families.

"Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento," the official Aly & AJ account tweeted on Sunday. "All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We're praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe. Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out."

Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country. — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) April 3, 2022

"A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country," the post concluded. Fans posted their condolences and well-wishes in the comments below. So far, the musicians have not made any further comment on this harrowing experience.

According to a report by NBC News, six people died and 12 more were injured in this shooting. Law enforcement sources said that there were "multiple shooters" and that the altercation may have begun with some kind of fist fight, not a pre-meditated attack. However, in the crowded part of the state capitol, bystanders were easily caught in the crossfire.

"We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters," said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester in a press conference on Sunday afternoon. She also confirmed that the dead included three men and three women, all of whom have now been identified to the press.

"The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented in my 27 years at the Sacramento Police Department," Lester said. Mayor Darrell Steinberg also commented, calling this "a senseless and unacceptable tragedy." Meanwhile, President Joe Biden gave remarks on Sunday indicating that he was willing to take more steps to reduce gun violence all over the U.S.

"Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence. But we must do more than mourn; we must act," he said. It's not clear what kind of action Biden was referencing. At the time of this writing the investigation is ongoing and Sacramento is still in mourning.