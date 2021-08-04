Tour 'The Voice' Alum Alicia Keys' $20.8M Futuristic California Home Seen in 'Iron Man' Movies

Alicia Keys scooped up a brand new house in 2019, purchasing a sleek and modern home known as "Razor House" with her husband, Swizz Beats, for $20.8 million. Razor House is situated in La Jolla in Southern California and was first listed for $30 million in August 2018. Designed by Wallace E. Cunningham, the mansion 10,653-square-foot cantilevered home has four bedrooms, a screening room, a library, a den, two steam rooms, fitness area, rooftop entertaining level, heated pool and a guesthouse, Mansion Global shares. Scroll through for a look at the futuristic property.

The unique home sits on a jagged bluff overlooking the ocean near an area known as Razor Point, which gave the house its name. According to HGTV, the futuristic, cliffside property served as the cinematic home of Tony Stark in Marvel Studios' Iron Man movies. (Photo: Gary Kasl/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The rooftop level has a stainless-steel spa and an outdoor kitchen, and there's also a 1,301-square-foot, two-bedroom detached guesthouse. There are multiple lounge areas throughout the property including a courtyard with a fire pit. (Photo: Gary Kasl/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Gary Kasl/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The circular living room features a fireplace, and nearly all of the walls of the home are glass, which allows for sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Of the four bedrooms, two are master suites, and there's also a kitchen stocked with top of the line appliances. (Photo: Gary Kasl/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Gary Kasl/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The home has been featured in multiple commercials including spots for Visa Black Card and Calvin Klein. The floors are mostly travertine stone with walnut flooring in the library, which also holds a custom-made Ralph Lauren pool table, according to Architectural Digest. (Photo: Gary Kasl/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Swizz Beats told Architectural Digest that he had a photo of Razor House as a screensaver on his phone for eight years and that "it is like my screensaver came to life." "The way that it happened was just out of nowhere," he recalled. "I didn’t even know that the person was ever going to sell that house. We had to act fast. We packed up two weeks of clothes and moved because we had to put the kids in school. It was that fast of a decision. When you come in touch with a masterpiece, you have to [act]." (Photo: Gary Kasl/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: Gary Kasl/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)