Alexi Laiho, Children of Bodom Frontman and Founder, Dead at 41

Alexi Laiho, former frontman of Finnish death metal band Children of Bodom, has died. According to a statement shared on the band's website Monday, Laiho died in his home in Helsinki, Finland last week after struggling with "long-term health issues." At this time, an exact cause of death has not been confirmed. He was 41.

The musician's death was first confirmed by his record label, Napalm Records. In a statement on behalf of Bodom After Midnight, the label announced "with heavy hearts and great sadness" that Laiho passed away. Signed by bandmates Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen, and Waltteri Väyrynen, the statement added, "we are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member."

Born in Espoo in 1979, Laiho formed Children of Bodom with drummer Jaska Raatikainen in 1993 under the name of Inearthed. They released their debut album, Something Wild, in 1997, NME reports. Their second album, Hatebreeder, was released just two years later in 1999, followed by their third album, Follow the Reaper, which landed the group their first gold-certified record in Finland. Their next four albums went on to top the charts in Finland, with the band selling more than 250,000 records there, making them one of the country's bestselling artists. After Children of Bodom split in 2019, Laiho and guitarist Daniel Freyberg founded Bodom After Midnight. The band recorded three songs and one video, which will be released posthumously, according to a post from the band's management.

"The world lost a phenomenal song writer and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi’s music will live forever," Laiho's former bandmates said. "Our thoughts are with Alexi’s family during this difficult time."

In addition to Children of Bodom and Bodom After Midnight, Laiho was also the guitarist in Sinergy, The Local Band, and Kylahullut, and had also played with Thy Serpent, Impaled Nazarene, and Warmen and Hypocrisy. He is survived by his wife, Kelli Wright-Laiho, who said in a statement, "Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken." According to Laiho's sister, a private funeral will be held at a later date.